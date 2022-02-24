Counter-corruption adviser to Congress reveals list of 'US lobbyists serving Putin'

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the presidential rights council via a video link on December 9, 2021. Mikhail Metzel SPUTNIK/AFP
Counter-corruption adviser to Congress Paul Massaro posted a list showing the American lobbying firms that he says are "serving Putin."
The list ranges from those dealing with trade and stock to global finances.
Here is a list of US lobbyists serving Putin\u2019s rogue regime. Every single one should be blacklisted in DCpic.twitter.com/SfADmNABI9— Paul Massaro (@Paul Massaro) 1645719725
Massaro has urged strict sanctions that go into the heart of every possible financial tie to Moscow, even if they're front companies.
The US and UK have announced some preliminary sanctions. The EU is anticipated to take steps too, which could help target the oligarchs with money stashed through European banks.
Massaro wants to see the UK target the oligarchs, however, which some believe would put increased pressure on Putin.
UK fighting for the SWIFT ban! Bravopic.twitter.com/gwQPxJD8LX— Paul Massaro (@Paul Massaro) 1645723448
UK sanctions look good \u2013 complete block of banks + delistings of Russian companies + limits on money in bank accounts + Aeroflot ban & all applies to Lukashenko as well. But what about Londongrad? What about the oligarchs?pic.twitter.com/aQgSoOOpev— Paul Massaro (@Paul Massaro) 1645723583
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that "severe sanctions" are needed.