Drag queen allies use a new tactic to block right-wing protesters from library story hour

The anti-drag queen movement continues to draw homophobic protesters at library story hours in which the queens dress up in full wigs and makeup to read children's books to crowds of kids. Story hours aren't mandatory, and families aren't forced to bring their children to the events, but the anti-gay protesters want to block pro-equality families from the events.

Protests led by militia groups have popped up across the U.S., but drag allies in Olney, Maryland, took a different tactic.

As with other drag story hours, the Proud Boys militia was out in full force to stop the events at the Olney Public Library and at Crazy Aunt Helen’s, DC News Now reported.

The allies build the Parasol Patrol, which encouraged allies to meet at the library and hold up their open umbrellas to block the militia members from being seen.

It was something that protesters did during the funeral of the late Matthew Shepard, who was beaten to death and hung on a fence post in Wyoming in 1998. Protesters from the Westboro Baptist Church in Topeka gathered with signs reading offensive attacks. Those supporting the Shepard family wore angel wings several feet taller than those wearing them. They spread their wings and blocked the protesters and their signs.

Westboro tried the same tactic during funerals for those who died during the Pulse Nightclub shooting the angels blocked them again.

You can see the photos and video of the incident below or at the link here: