Americans demand court-martial for Flynn after call for military coup: 'Honor veterans — arrest this traitor'

Lt. Gen Michael Flynn proclaimed that he thinks there should be a military coup to replace President Joe Biden with Donald Trump in the White House. It's something that sent many to demand he be court-martialed, the legal process of prosecution in the U.S. Military.
It isn't unheard of, Jan. 2020, the Navy Appeals Court decided that "a Navy retiree was properly court-martialed and convicted for a crime committed after he had left active duty," reported the Military Times.
Even the Federalist Society noted that the Uniform Code of Military Justice allowed for some retirees to be court-martialed though they are rare. But in the civil case Larrabee v. Braithwaite there is a question before the DC Circuit about whether a military member can be court-martialed for a civil crime. For advocating the overthrow of the government, it's a different issue entirely.
Other legal experts believe that Flynn must be called up again to active duty to be court-martialed.
Many are attacking Flynn for the comment, saying that he has gone too far and it's time for the military to intervene.
See the comments below:
Hello @SecDef! Can we get a Court Martial? Call him back to duty and then dishonorably discharge him. My tax payer… https://t.co/YdaDFNSEV0— Mueller, She Wrote (@Mueller, She Wrote) 1622423918.0
@TeaPainUSA Why isn't Michael Flynn behind bars of fomenting a treasonous insurrection against the United States? S… https://t.co/afKqwRAa5S— Muriel Burrows (@Muriel Burrows) 1622428111.0
It’s really a basic thing at this point: Michael Flynn doesn’t believe in America or democracy. Anyone who appears… https://t.co/p9dO9UaSE5— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@Edward-Isaac Dovere) 1622424999.0
@ReallyAmerican1 Yes, conspiracy to instigate/commit insurrection. Guilty.— Dire Badger 🌎🎲🥩🧀🏈🦡 (@Dire Badger 🌎🎲🥩🧀🏈🦡) 1622422846.0
So many people have asked about this over the past several months. Thank you to @RickPetree for posting this excell… https://t.co/tSGkLPUT3B— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1622424793.0
Recall General Michael Flynn to active duty immediately for purposes of court-martial. This must be done ASAP. https://t.co/V3oVQBGxlu— Jeanette K Stone (@Jeanette K Stone) 1622416170.0
@MiaFarrow I think now might be a good time to call retired officer Michael Flynn back to active duty, court martia… https://t.co/uaiP1Iemxq— It's all a blur. (@It's all a blur.) 1622391736.0
We’ve been warning you for awhile that QAnon and MAGA was preparing supporters for the possibility of a military co… https://t.co/r1vykerw5S— Jared Yates Sexton (@Jared Yates Sexton) 1622418526.0
Wow. It don’t get much more traitory than this. https://t.co/iSCiiEtYvu— Tea Pain (@Tea Pain) 1622426628.0
Michael Flynn is openly advocating for a military coup in the US now. Inciting an insurrection is still illegal, r… https://t.co/CD7LmSltSd— ClearingTheFog (@ClearingTheFog) 1622421017.0
@PrincessBravato @FBI Michael Flynn is a danger. https://t.co/jmw6sl8OEI— Moon Dance (@Moon Dance) 1622428100.0
Michael Flynn is clearly an enemy of the USA. Let's honor our veterans this Memorial Day by arresting this unamerican traitor.— Stewin' and Brewin' (@Stewin' and Brewin') 1622428349.0
@SecDef - this is indefensible. If possible, Michael Flynn should be called back to service and face UCMJ. 👇 https://t.co/yugZVofFzf— CMCD (@CMCD) 1622428312.0
@DoD_IG Can we call Michael Flynn back to duty and charge him with violating military regulations for saying "the… https://t.co/aTQrrNcR5W— Sweet Staffy Valla (@Sweet Staffy Valla) 1622428316.0
Traitor Michael Flynn is mistaken, if he thinks Trump`s pardon includes sedition and treason, by calling for a coup… https://t.co/Q0bcZG1Fld— Richard Bowman (@Richard Bowman) 1622428313.0
@SethAbramson Michael Flynn and Matt Gaetz are openly advocating the overthrow of our Government and, apparently, getting away with it.— Susana Mounts (@Susana Mounts) 1622428317.0