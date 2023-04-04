Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Update: According to CNN, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied Donald Trump's attempt to block former officials of his administration from testifying in the special counsel's investigation into Jan. 6. See the original story below:

The legal team for Donald Trump is reached out to the federal appeals court in D.C. on Monday in an attempt to block some of his closest advisers from testifying about him to a grand jury, CNN reported.

Trump's team wants the appeals court to reverse a lower court’s ruling that would force several of his top advisers, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury investigating his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. As of this writing, the appeals court is still undecided on the matter.

As CNN points out, other witnesses who could potentially be forced to testify are Trump’s former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, former Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli, and several Trump White House advisers such as Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'He's spiraling': Ex-Trump staffer tells The View his attorneys are 'freaking out'

"Last week, Trump went to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the underlying ruling in the case, from DC District Court Judge Beryl Howell in March," CNN's report stated. "But on Monday, two of Trump’s defense lawyers, Evan Corcoran and James Trusty, visited another district court judge who now oversees grand jury proceedings, Chief Judge James Boasberg, to ask for a pause on the case, the source said. He denied their request, prompting the Trump team to go to the appeals court seeking emergency help, according to the source."

Read the full report over at CNN.

SmartNews