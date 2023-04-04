'He's spiraling': Ex-Trump staffer tells The View his attorneys are 'freaking out'

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin worked for Donald Trump in the White House, and she's not buying reports that he's calmly relishing his legal predicament.

The former president was indicted last week on more than 30 charges related to business fraud. Some reports have circulated from sources in his orbit suggesting that he's enjoying the chance to galvanize his voting base -- but Griffin pushed back.

"There has been a bunch of reporting out that Trump is loving this and he is making money off of it, reportedly $8 million," Griffin said Tuesday.

"I know him well enough to know he is not loving this. He is spiraling. As someone, who despite his terrible actions, does think about legacy and how he is perceived. Now, his life, whether it's his obituary, is going to say he was indicted, the first American president to be."

"Right now, his team is also freaking out over a potential gag order from the judge, which would prevent him from speaking about what happened, and that is what he wants," she added. "He wants to be able to go out and frame this in his own way and spin the public, and that might be able to happen."

