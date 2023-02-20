'Cowboys for Trump' founder loses final appeal to get his county commissioner job back
Couy Griffin

Cowboys for Trump co-founder and former New Mexico county commissioner Couy Griffin had his final appeal for reconsideration rejected after he was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the Las Cruces Sun News reported.

The New Mexico Supreme Court cited missed court filing deadlines by Griffin in rejecting Griffin's appeal.

Griffin was previously convicted in federal court of a misdemeanor for entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, without going inside the building. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

Griffin, 48, who is also a former pastor, helped found Cowboys for Trump in 2019, which staged horseback parades to promote former President Donald Trump's policies on gun rights and immigration.

As the Sun News points out, Griffin "voted twice as a county commissioner against certifying New Mexico's June 7 primary election, in a standoff over election integrity fueled by conspiracy theories about the security of voting equipment in the Republican-dominated county."

