'Monsters': Farmer says drive-by shooting at Florida farm kills 5 'pet' cows
A drive-by shooting on a Florida farm last month killed several cows and wounded others, WINK reported.

Owners of the Charlotte County farm say the shooters pulled up in a vehicle similar to a "swamp buggy" and opened fire. The farmers are offering a $10,000 reward for each person tried and convicted for the shooting.

“I woke up to gunshots. Several sounded like a machine gun. Actually, it was one after another, and so I got a shotgun, of course. Someone out and with a flashlight to check on the cows because I just put them in the front pasture,” farm owner Kim Lewis told WINK.

“I noticed them running, going in circles, some are falling down. Some are obviously injured, and I couldn’t shoot because I had the gun, but the cows were between me and the shooter, and I didn’t want to send them back to those people.”

Kim said he and his wife retired to Florida and rear cows as "pets", not to be farmed for beef, they told WINK.

“'(The cows are) like family to us, so I just was going to save them. Definitely, yeah, I just didn’t want to shoot at them, and you know, or towards them,” said Kim.

“In my opinion, it’s just… they’re monsters. Anybody that can do that to these animals… Or just there’s something wrong with them."

Five cows ultimately died from the shooting. The shooter or shooters have not been apprehended and police currently have no leads.

