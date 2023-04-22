Authorities investigating after cattle in Texas found with tongues missing
Authorities in Texas have launched an investigation into "suspicious cattle deaths" that have been reported in at least three counties.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Texas said on Facebook Wednesday that it is investigating the death and mutilation of multiple cattle along Texas State Highway OSR. Ranchers reportedly told police that a "6-year-old longhorn-cross cow had been found lying on her side, deceased, and mutilated on their ranch."

"A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched," the office wrote. "The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill. It was noted there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area."

The office also noted that the ranchers reported animals and insects refused to scavenge from the deceased cow for several weeks.

According to authorities, the investigation into the first longhorn-cross cow revealed five other similar deaths had been reported in that same area.

"The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed. On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia," the office wrote. "This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow."

The office further said the deaths of all six cattle are unknown, and asked for the public's assistance with further information.

The news was also picked up by the New York Times, which said then story could "be a plot from an episode of 'The X-Files.'"


