‘Brave in the parking lot — not so brave in court’: Elections lawyer mocks Sidney Powell’s legal troubles

Former lawyer to President Donald Trump, Sidney Powell, revealed in a court filing Monday that no one could reasonably believe anything she said about the 2020 election. The problem, of course, is that millions of Trump voters did believe Powell and her legal colleagues like Rudy Giuliani.

Speaking to MSNBC on Tuesday, elections lawyer Marc Elias explained that just because Powell's statements about the 2020 election were nonsense doesn't mean "they're not actionable as defamation."

"The fact is she lied repeatedly about the outcome of the election, and in this lawsuit specifically about the role that the various voting machine manufacturers may have played or didn't play," said Elias. "You know, her effort by her lawyers, while gallant, will not save her. "

MSNBC host Chris Hayes noted that there was always something strange about what Trump's allies were saying publicly and what they were saying in court.

"They tended to be very brave in the parking lot, not so brave in the courtroom," said Elias. "You know, the big bravado outside the lawn care company was followed by a meek performance sitting before the federal judge. One thing I find most amusing about the document that you're just referencing is that her lawyers say, well, you know, 'some of these things she said at the RNC,' as if to suggest that you can't believe anything said at the RNC."

"There's going to have to be accountability," he went on to say. "You had a bunch of lawyers and politicians, led by Donald Trump, who systematically lied to voters before the election, then lied to their voters after the election. That big lie then culminated in violence on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. You would think even after that, they would now abandon it, but instead, we see in legislatures around the country, Republicans are still clinging to the lie, continuing to lie to their voters."

