'You called me Antifa!' Video catches heated argument between CPAC attendees

Video captured by Rolling Stone reporter Steven Monacelli at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference showed GOP congressional candidate Josh Barnett fighting with former New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements.

The audio of the exchange makes it difficult to understand exactly what the two men were arguing about, although Barnett seemed to be mocking Clements for losing a debate to conservative YouTuber David Jose.

"David Jose destroyed you!" he said. "You didn't know the definition of common law!"

"You're fringe, man," replied Clements, who became infamous for spreading bogus conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and was fired for refusing to comply with his school's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

"You didn't know the definition of common law!" Barnett repeated. "How are you an attorney and you don't know that!"

As the two men bickered, a third person joined in the argument to similarly attack Clements's credibility.

"You called me Antifa!" the man told Clements.

"You might be!" Clements shot back.

Watch the video below.


