Trump took documents too highly classified to describe back home with him to Mar-A-Lago: report

The House Oversight Committee wants additional information about the classified records Donald Trump took home with him from the White House.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), the committee's chairwoman, asked the National Archives and Records Administration for a detailed description of the contents of 15 boxes recovered from Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort -- some of which are so top-secret they couldn't even be described without compromising their security, reported the Washington Post.
“'There are records that only a very few have clearances' to review, one of the people [familiar with the matter' told The Post. "The documents are so sensitive that they may not be able to describe them in an unclassified way, and therefore, such documents might be described broadly in a classified addendum to the inventory, according to the two people."
The Archives confirmed to the newspaper that classified materials were in those boxes and that torn-up records had been transferred to their custody but had not been reconstructed by the Trump White House.
“I am deeply concerned that former president Trump may have violated the law through his intentional efforts to remove and destroy records that belong to the American people,” Maloney wrote in her letter. “This Committee plans to get to the bottom of what happened and assess whether further action is needed to prevent the destruction of additional presidential records and recover those records that are still missing.”
Maloney also asked for documents and communications from Trump White House officials -- including former chiefs of staff Mark Meadows, John Kelly and Reince Priebus -- related to the discovery of "paper in a toilet," which was reported earlier this month, and their possible use of personal accounts for official business.