Exodus at CPAC as departing exec calls for probe into leader's sexual battery allegations

A top Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) official resigned Friday, becoming the latest member of the embattled group to step down, Politico reports.
Vice Chair Charlie Gerow turned in his resignation later Friday, according to the report, which notes that the attorney and communications executive has issued a call for probes over CPAC’s leader, the report said.
His resignation follows the departure of fellow board member Timothy Ryan, according to the report. Ryan’s departure wasn’t previously reported.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Gerow has served on the board of American Conservative Union, CPAC’s parent organization, for nearly two decades, according to the report.
“The situation at CPAC has become such that I felt compelled to resign,” Gerow told Politico.
Gerow’s resignation follows a lawsuit against Chair Matt Schlapp on allegations he sexually assaulted a Herschel Walker Senate campaign staffer.
Politico’s Natalie Allison writes that “With his departure, Gerow is calling on the board to authorize an independent investigation into sexual battery allegations made against Matt Schlapp, as well as an independent forensic audit of the organization’s finances, he said in a statement to POLITICO.”
According to the report: “Treasurer Bob Beauprez resigned from his position in May, citing concerns over the organization’s financial reports, while Randy Neugebauer and Mike Rose also stepped down from the board earlier this year.”