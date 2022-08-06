Kari Lake tells CPAC her Ultra-MAGA campaign has cost her 150 friendships
Gage Skidmore.

In June, Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake lost the "Queen of Phoenix drag queens" as a friend in a hilarious public spat. Speaking at the CPAC summit in Dallas on Saturday, Lake revealed that it wasn't the only friendship the former Obama supporter has lost.

After Lake tweeted, "They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens," Rick Stevens, who performs as Barbara Seville, called Lake a "complete hypocrite."

Seville publicly posted to Facebook, "I've performed for Kari's birthday, I've performed in her home (with children present,) and I've performed for her at some of the seediest bars in Phoenix. She's come to my parties and has been asked to leave because door people thought she was too intoxicated to remain on premises."

"Kari was a friend of mine, and I stood by her when she turned to the right," the post continued, using the past tense to describe the relationship. "I reached out (and she responded repeatedly) when she took a public drubbing."

Apparently, this wasn't the only friendship shattered by the election denier's campaign.

"We have to be willing to be attacked," Lake said at CPAC. "And we've got to be willing to lose a friend or two. Or fifty."

"I think I've lost about 150," Lake revealed, with a smile.

Watch Kari Lake at CPAC:


Kari Lake www.youtube.com

SmartNews