Despite polls showing him comfortably ahead of all other challengers, President Donald Trump's glide path to the 2024 presidential nomination could hit a potential stumbling block in New Hampshire.

That's because the people voting in that contest will not just be Republicans, said GOP strategist Susan Del Percio on MSNBC Monday.

"The latest Wall Street Journalpolling shows these candidates still will need to peel off a majority of Trump supporters to win the nomination," said anchor Lindsey Reiser. "Former President Trump still being the top choice for nearly 60 percent of Republican primary voters. Can any other candidates make ground in this type of retail politicking?"

"On those national numbers, it doesn't look like that's the case," said Del Percio. "Trump would have to decide not to run. However, it's about the early states. New Hampshire is one of those early states. First of all, they like to be courted, so even if the candidates don't shake someone's hand, they know — the people know they were there through their local media. That matters."

"The other important thing, and why Chris Christie is coming up number two or number three in some polls in New Hampshire, is the largest voter population is not Democrat or Republican, it's independents in New Hampshire, and independents can vote in the Democrat or Republican primary," Del Percio continued. "There's not much action on the Democratic side, so we're going to see a huge influx of independent voters voting in the Republican primary."

"That's where a difference can be made, and if someone can beat Trump in Iowa or New Hampshire, that shows a crack in the armor," added Del Percio.

