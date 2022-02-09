Ohio mayor prompts stunned laughter by saying ice fishing leads to prostitution

An Ohio mayor prompted stunned silence and then awkward laughter after warning city council that ice fishing would lead to prostitution.

Hudson mayor Craig Shubert told a council work session Tuesday evening that ice fishing shouldn't be allowed in the city because fisherman would set up ice shanties to keep warm, and he feared sex workers would set up shop inside, reported the Cleveland Scene.

"If you open this up to ice fishing, while on the surface this sounds good but what then what happens next year, does someone come back and say, 'I want an ice shanty?'" Shubert said. "If you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem: prostitution. Now you've got the police chief and police department involved."

The official seated next to him cocked his head in confusion and fixed him with a bewildered look.

"Just data points to consider," Shubert added.

The room sat in silence for a long moment before another official joked that he had been persuaded.

"That's why I'm not in favor of shanties," the other official said, drawing laughter from the gathering.

It's not clear where Shubert got his information, but there's a decades-old urban legend that occasionally makes the rounds on talk radio about prostitutes plying their trade in ice shanties along Milles Lac Lake in Minnesota.

Shubert previously made news at a board of education meeting when called a book of creative writing prompts "child pornography," which led to death threats against school officials, even though the adult-themed prompts were never assigned to seniors taking an advanced class and parents had to sign waivers acknowledging that adult materials may be used in the class.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's 'beef' with the Debate Commission might come from an old Casino foe