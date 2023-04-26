Elementary school workers forced special ed student to eat his own vomit: police

A special education student was reportedly forced to eat his own vomit with a spoon, and five employees at the school are now facing charges.

Brownsburg Police Department in Indiana announced that several individuals at Brown Elementary were disciplined as a result of the incident, which was recorded on video, according to local news reports.

"The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against five staff members in connection with an incident in which a special education student was mistreated during lunch. Brownsburg Community School Police learned about the incident on April 12, although it occurred during a lunch period in February, according to the investigation," Fox59 reported on Tuesday.

The outlet also reported that life skills teachers Sara Seymour and Julie Taylor, as well as life skills instructional aides Debra Kanipe and Kristen Mitchell, were among those charged. Registered behavioral technician Megan King was the fifth individual charged, according to Fox59.

According to news reports, Seymour told a 7-year-old life skills student that, if he threw up, he would have to eat it. The child did end up vomiting, and Kanipe allegedly provided the boy with a spoon, according to Fox59.



"Seymour and Kanipe stood on either side while the boy ate a portion of the vomit, police said. The child then used paper towels to clean up what remained. Mitchell and King witnessed what happened," the outlet reported.

In a message reportedly released to parents, Brownsburg Community School Corporation said, "his horrendous action is not in line with the character of staff and teachers at Brownsburg Schools. The shocking actions of a few does not define the care and concern that Brownsburg teachers and staff show every day."