Texas woman accused of pointing gun at 6-month-old baby in viral video is arrested

A Texas woman who allegedly pointed a gun at a mother and her six-month-old baby during a parking dispute has been arrested.

"Rossie Dennis, age 60, was arrested in Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after cops identified her as the person captured on a viral cellphone video pointing a handgun at a woman during a dispute over a parking spot at a grocery store," Law & Crime reports.

In the wake of the incident, which reportedly occurred outside an HEB grocery store, social media users alleged that the woman in the video pointed the gun at a woman who had her six-month-old baby with her in the car.

Corpus Christi police did not confirm that there was a baby in the car, but they said in a statement that Dennis "pointed a handgun at the victims" — plural — "and made a threat to shoot them."

When officers arrived at the scene on Nov. 24, they "were advised that a disturbance occurred in the parking lot over a parking space,” according to police.

"Officers were able to identify the female from video captured by one of the victims," the department said in the statement.

Dennis' bond was set at $50,000, according to the local CBS affiliate. Watch the report below.







