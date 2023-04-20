Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in 'Rust' shooting case: report

The involuntary manslaughter charge has been dropped against Alec Baldwin in regards to the shooting case where an accidental shooting took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set, TMZ and ABC News reported on Thursday.

The case against Baldwin will be dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be filed in the future.

According to TMZ's report, the decision "makes a lot of sense" since the D.A. "has charged armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter, presumably because she's the expert, so it doesn't make a whole lot of sense why an actor would double-check her work."

Baldwin was the executive producer on the movie "Rust," and also had a starring role.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

Baldwin, 64, had repeatedly said he was told by the crew that the gun was not loaded.

The former "30 Rock" star also previously insisted he did not pull the trigger, though FBI firearms experts have said this is not possible.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas vowed to beat the charge, which he called a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

"Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun -- or anywhere on the movie set," he said.

"He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed have also said they are confident the young armorer will be cleared.

Assistant director Dave Halls, who handed Baldwin the weapon and told him it was "cold" -- industry speak for safe -- has previously agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

He will serve a suspended sentence and six months of probation.





With additional reporting by AFP