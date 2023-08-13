'Criminal syndicate leader' Trump fosters GOP hypocrisy: Ex-Republican strategist

The GOP hypocrisy surrounding Donald Trump is on another level, a Democratic strategist said on Saturday.

Kurt Bardella, a former Republican operative, appeared on MSNBC's Ayman on Saturday to give his thoughts on the cognitive dissonance present within the modern GOP.

Bardella noted that Trump promised to "pardon people who participated in the darkest day of our democratic process that we've ever had."

"I think so much about the Republican base, this is a base that has put so much on the themes of faith family and freedom, every time there's a holiday involving a military recognition they're the first ones flying the American flags on the F-150s and the Chevy pick up trucks and yet the very thing that those men and women who have sacrificed everything, the very thing that they do that for is the thing that Donald Trump and his band of idiots try to destroy on January 6th."

He continued:

"The cognitive dissonance here is on another level. The idea that they would somehow once again believe that the best case they can make to the American people for returning to power is to nominate the criminal syndicate leader in Donald Trump to do that."

He added that the GOP "is not really a political party. It's a white-collar criminal organization."

