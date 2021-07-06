Fox News' 'critical race theory' hysteria hits new heights as network mentions it 123 in half a day: report

Fox News' campaign against critical race theory shows no signs of abetting, as the network mentioned it more than 100 different times in less than a day on Tuesday.

According to The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona, Fox on Tuesday mentioned critical race theory a whopping 123 times on Tuesday as of 2 p.m. ET.

"Fox News is really going over the top with critical race theory outrage today, largely due to a teachers union saying it will push back against groups targeting teachers with anti-CRT rhetoric," Baragona comments.

As Education Week reported recently, the National Education Association is stepping up to defend teachers who are targeted for allegedly teaching critical race theory in the classroom.

"Kumar Rashad, an NEA delegate from Louisville, Ky., introduced a new business item that calls on the union to publicly express its 'support for the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics, including truthful and age-appropriate accountings of unpleasant aspects of American history, such as slavery and the oppression and discrimination of Indigenous, Black, brown, and other peoples of color, as well as the continued impact this history has on our current society,'" wrote Education Week. "The measure also says that the NEA should publicly say it's appropriate for curriculum to be informed by critical race theory."

Fox's coverage of critical race theory has inspired angry conservative parents to storm school committee meetings and demand that their schools stop teaching it, even if those schools are not teaching it at all.