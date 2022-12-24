January 6 attackers
Photo: lev radin/Shutterstock

Some legal experts are concerned that the final report issued by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack has focused to narrowly on former President Donald Trump.

"The committee did remarkable work in excavating an incredible range of detail about the actions of Trump and his inner circle in driving this multi-faceted, multi-month campaign to overturn the election results," The Atlantic's Ronald Brownstein told CNN on Saturday.

"And they really did change our understanding of what happened on January 6 from a flashing, momentary eruption of pique to a culmination of what had been a sustained effort to reverse Donald Trump's loss in 2020."

"But the committee zoomed in so tightly on the culpability of Trump and those in the narrow circle around him that to a large degree they cropped out of the picture the complicity of dozens, maybe hundreds of other Republican elected officials, both in the states and in Congress, in supporting and enabling his effort to overturn the election," Brownstein said.

"And the concern is that while this made a very strong case for the Justice Department to move against Trump, it left open the question of whether there will be broader accountability ... to enable his efforts."

In his report at The Atlantic, Brownstein outlined why legal experts thought the House select committee had decided to zero in on Trump.

"Norm Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the former special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during the first Trump impeachment, told me the report showed that the committee members and staff 'were thinking like prosecutors.' The report’s structure, he said, made clear that for the committee, criminal referrals for Trump and his closest allies were the endpoint that all of the hearings were building toward. 'I think they believe that it’s important not to dilute the narrative,' he said."

Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman "agreed that the report underscored the committee’s prioritization of a single goal: making the case that the Justice Department should prosecute Trump and some of the people around him," Brownstein wrote.

But Brownstein said he had spoken to several experts "who expressed ambivalence about the committee’s choice to focus so tightly on Trump while downplaying the role of other Republicans, either in the states or in Congress."

