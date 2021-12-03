Crumbley lawyers say couple hasn't fled and will return home to face charges

Although the parents of accused school shooter Ethan Crumbley missed their scheduled court appearance on Friday, the attorneys representing them are insisting they have not fled.

The Detroit News reports that attorneys lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, who are representing Oxford, Michigan residents James and Jennifer Crumbley, say that their clients are planning to turn themselves in to be arraigned.

"The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports."

READ MORE: Fugitive team searching for Michigan shooter's parents after they stop communicating with their lawyer

They also criticized prosecutors for holding a press conference to lay out their criminal case against the couple.

"On Thursday night, we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned," they said. "Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges."

Prosecutors accused the Crumbleys of buying a gun for their son last week that he subsequently used to murder four people at his high school.

The two parents are now facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

