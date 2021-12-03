Fugitive team searching for Michigan shooter's parents after they stop communicating with their lawyer

The Oakland County Fugitive Apprehension Team is searching for the parents of the Michigan school shooter after they stopped responding to their attorney, The Detroit News reports.

Criminal warrants were issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley of Oxford, Michigan, this Friday. They are each charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were allegedly shot to death by their son.

“Their attorney had assured us that if a decision was made to charge them, she would produce them for arrest,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said Friday.

“Our last conversation with the attorney was that she had been trying to reach them by phone and text, and they were not responding,” he said.

A statewide Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert has been issued for the couple, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The FBI and US Marshals are assisting local authorities with the search.

“If they think they are going to get away, they are not,” Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said he charged the parents because the father purchased the handgun used in the shooting as a Christmas gift for his son. A meeting at the school in which the parents were shown a graphic drawing made by their son depicting a shooting victim also played a role.

