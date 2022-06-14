C-SPAN quickly disconnects Republican caller claiming Biden 'clearly a doppelganger'

C-SPAN host John McArdle disconnected a Republican caller on Tuesday after she said that President Joe Biden is "clearly a doppelganger."
During C-SPAN's Washington Journal program, a woman from Apex, North Carolina called in with a comment for conservative columnist Cal Thomas.
"Yes, I am watching the kangaroo court about Jan. 6," the caller said, referring to the Jan. 6 hearings. "But keep this in mind. Our election was clearly rigged to start this New World Order where every country has to be on board, say the world bankers."
"As for Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, they both knew before they ever walked up to that podium that Hillary Clinton paid for the fake dossier," she continued. "They colluded with a lie."
The caller added: "The guy playing Biden right now is clearly a doppelganger."
McArdle quickly hung up on the caller but took the comment seriously.
"Mr. Thomas, any thoughts?" the C-SPAN host asked.
"I think one of the things that needs to happen to restore some credibility to the election outcomes is post-Covid," Thomas opined, "when of course all of these mail-in ballots and drop boxes were allowed, which helped foment the conspiracy theories that continue in the minds of some people."
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.