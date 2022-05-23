Trump-promoted 'Alien DNA' doctor says Joe Biden is dead and his body was replaced by demonic clone
Dr. Stella Immanual (Screen cap / YouTube)

During a speech at the ReAwaken America tour, which was described in the press as the "the start of QAnon 2.0," the Houston doctor who infamously pushed hydroxychloroquine as a "cure" for Covid and said that "demons" are the cause of most illnesses, now says she's not entirely sure that President Joe Biden and other public figures are even alive.

"Until we start realizing we are dealing with creatures that are not human -- you keep thinking people like [Nancy Pelosi] and Biden are human, I don't know where their human selves are, but the Bible says the Devil will deceive the people of this world to create these images," Dr. Stella Immanuel said.

"The Devil will deceive them that if you die, you're gonna live forever," she continued. "That we'll clone you and download your brain to the internet of things and then we're gonna upload your brain back into that clone and you live forever -- it's a deception."

According to Immanuel, even Bill Gates was "deceived" by this promise of eternal life.

Immanuel first gained notoriety in 2020 when then-President Donald Trump promoted her work despite the fact that she had a documented track record of espousing theories about demons impregnating human women during their sleep and about physicians using "alien DNA" to treat their patients.

Watch the video below, via Right Wing Watch:


