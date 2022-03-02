Cuban Embassy’s address in Washington may get a makeover: Oswaldo Payá Way

The Cuban flag waves outside of the Embassy of Cuba in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 3, 2017. - Olivier Douliery/Getty Images North America/TNS
A bipartisan group of Florida members of Congress filed a bill that would rename the street in front of the Cuban Embassy in Washington as “Oswaldo Payá Way,” in honor of the late Cuban activist. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, was filed on Monday, the anniversary of what would have been Payá’s birthday, Feb. 29. It was co-sponsored in the House of Representatives by Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, Stephanie Murphy and Albio Sires of New Jersey. The Senate version of the bill was introduced in part by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, pas...