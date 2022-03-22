'Cowboys for Trump' leader convicted in Jan. 6 riot after questioning Secret Service agents

A federal judge convicted the leader of the "Cowboys for Trump" group for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden found Couy Griffin guilty of entering restricted grounds of the U.S. Capitol but found him not guilty of disorderly conduct on the restricted grounds, reported Politico's Kyle Griffin.

The judge had allowed Griffin to cross examine Secret Service agents about the exact whereabouts of then-vice president Mike Pence because the accused rioter argued that agents took him off the Capitol grounds to a secure area.

Griffin did not go inside the Capitol during the riot but was recorded atop an outer wall calling for Pence to overturn Donald Trump's election loss.

McFadden, who was presiding over a bench trial, found that prosecutors had failed to show Griffin's actions fell short of disorderly conduct with an intent to disrupt congressional proceedings, as the law requires.