GOP supervisor slams Cyber Ninjas for 'disappearing' as soon as people tried to get records on their activity

On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Bill Gates, the Republican chair of the Maricopa County, Arizona Board of Supervisors, tore into Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based cybersecurity firm behind the controversial partisan "audit" of the 2020 election, for going bust at exactly the moment they are being asked to hand over records about their activity.

"You were with me just last night as we were talking about your report refuting the Cyber Ninjas' work," said anchor Erin Burnett. "The report says, quote, 'We determined that nearly every finding included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions, and a lack of understanding and federal and state election laws.' Pretty basic and comprehensive stuff. And I mean, two days after you put out that report, look, Cyber Ninjas completely folds, shuts down, lets everybody go. What is your reaction to that?"

"My reaction to that is that it's very troubling," said Gates, who has repeatedly called out Trump allies' lies about election integrity. "This is the organization that was put out there by the state Senate as supposedly being experts, would be able to handle this inquiry. Obviously, they bungled it completely. And now that folks are trying to find out information, basically what was behind their conclusions and what were the communications that they were having with elected officials here in Arizona, now all the sudden, they're disappearing."

"It sure seems like they are trying to avoid all of us finding out the fact of what exactly it was they were doing," Gates added.

