Cyber Ninjas complain to court about $2 million in fines for concealing public documents: report
The Cyber Ninjas group that conducted the widely-panned Arizona "audit" of the 2020 election complained to a judge about the soaring cost of fines that have been leveled against it after refusing to turn over what courts have repeatedly ruled are public documents.

"Cyber Ninjas doesn't want to pay $50,000-a-day fines imposed by a Maricopa County Superior Court judge for not turning over records from work it did for the Arizona Senate, and is asking the Arizona Supreme Court for help," The Arizona Republic reported Thursday. "Two superior court judges and the court of appeals determined the company's records from the controversial review of Maricopa County's 2020 election are public records under state law. But Cyber Ninjas continues to argue that just because it was working for the government doesn't mean the records are government documents."

The $50,000 a day fines now total more than $2 million.

"The Arizona Republic sued Cyber Ninjas and the Senate in June for a variety of records from the election review. After months of litigation, The Republic asked for sanctions against the company of $1,000 a day. Maricopa Superior Court Judge John Hannah on Jan. 6 found Cyber Ninjas in contempt of orders to turn over the records and fined the company 50 times that amount," the newspaper reported.

Laurie Roberts, a columnist for the newspaper, said the "easy solution" is for Cyber Ninjas to comply with the Arizona Public Records Law.


