'Don't even try': Kyiv warns Russian forces against invading their city in trash-talking social media post

The city of Kyiv taunted Vladimir Putin's invading forces in a social media post on Tuesday.

Under Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv has described itself as "The City of Courage" and has been using social media as Ukraine wages an information warfare battle against Russia.

Prior to his career in politics, Klitschko became accustomed to the international limelight as a heavyweight boxer who held multiple world titles.

On Thursday, the city posted drone footage to Twitter showing a column of Russian armored vehicles and tanks being destroyed in an attack that may have killed the regiment's commander in the Brovary suburb of Kyiv.

"Dear Russian invaders, don’t even try to reach Kyiv. It is too hot to handle for you," the city warned.

