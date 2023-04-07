Watch what happens when The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic views Fox News’ coverage of Trump’s indictment for six days
News headlines on the impeachment trial of Donald Trump are displayed outside of the Fox headquarters on Feb. 9, 2021, in New York. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic spent six days watching Fox News’ coverage of former President Donald Trump’s indictment and the comedian lived to tell about, but just barely.

Lydic shared her trauma in a short video The Daily Show tweeted, and the show said “..she's not doing well,”

“If they can arrest Donald Trump, they can arrest anyone who's accused of a crime, and that's a bad thing by the way,” she starts out saying in a conspiratorial tone. This is Stalin's Russia. Mao's China, Hitler's Germany, Tito's vodka. Mommy needs a drink!”

Lydic is left to question why the former president is the focus of so much media attention in a city where rampant violence is pervasive.

“I punched a toddler in the face this morning and I'm walking around scot-free,” she said.

Lydic mocks Trump’s pleas for donations that have reportedly exploded since he was indicted.

“Please give Donald Trump money,” she said. “Five dollars, two dollars 75 cents…”

The events of the past week have left the comic lamenting that “we live in a police state.”

“Not the kind of BLM complaints about, that's the good kind of police state. This is the bad kind.”

But Lydic takes solace in knowing that getting arrested puts Trump in esteemed company.

“You know who else was arrested? Nelson Mandela, Jesus Christ, the Unabomber…”

Lydic shares her trepidations over what’s become the GOP’s go-to trope noting that “this guy Alvin Bragg. He's funded by George Soros. George Soros"

“He's a radical leftist.”

Lydic comes to the conclusion that “this indictment ensures that Donald Trump will win in 2024.”

“Cancel the election now for the sake of democracy!” she says.

She concludes the video with a spoof of Lindsay Graham’s cartoonish plea for donations to the former president earlier this week during an appearance on The Sean Hannity Show in which the South Carolina Republican says “Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this (expletive)!” he pleads.

“To those who are listening tonight: If you believe Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help the man.”

Lydic concludes the video by channeling her inner MAGA.

“Go in your couch cushion and get him money, anything you have,” she says through fake tears.

“He just wants money, just give him money!”

Watch the video below or click on this link.

