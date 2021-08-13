Texas judge thrashes people angry at his reinstatement of mask mandates: 'We have 0 ICU beds left for children!'

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Friday hit back at protesters who are angry at his decision to issue an emergency order reinstating mask mandates in public schools.

In a video posted on Twitter by The Recount, Jenkins denounced people who showed up at his house this week and cursed at his children.

He then forcefully explained why he believed reinstituting a mask mandate for schools was the right decision.

"In Dallas, we have zero ICU beds left for children," he said. "That means if your child's in a car wreck, you child has a... heart defect that means he needs an ICU bed or, more likely, if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don't have one! Your child will wait for another child to die! Your child will just not get on the ventilator!"

Although Jenkins overturned the statewide ban on mask mandates for Dallas County, Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have both vowed to challenge his decision.

According to data compiled by the New York Times, there are now more than 10,000 Texas residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which marks a 94 percent increase of just over two weeks ago.

