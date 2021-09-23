Video shows Dallas firefighter kicking mentally disabled man in the face after he was detained
A Dallas firefighter is shown kicking a man in the face in body-cam video. (screen shot/YouTube)

A Dallas firefighter who is a trained martial artist kicked a mentally disabled man in the face — then punched him repeatedly – after he was detained for allegedly lighting a roadside grass fire.

The Dallas Observer obtained body-cam video of the incident, in which Kyle Vess was kicked and punched by Dallas Fire-Rescue employee Brad Cox, before being tased by police officers.

Vess is now suing Cox and the city of Dallas, alleging excessive force and a lack of training on dealing with mentally ill or homeless people.

"The body camera footage begins when the police arrive. Cox hovers over Vess, staring at him down on the ground as the police officers discuss what to do and other DFR employees stand nearby. Vess begins to flail on the ground," the Observer reports. "Cox appears to twice tell Vess, 'Don't get up again.' Vess started to sit up, and then Cox punts Vess in the right side of his face. Vess then stands up to confront Cox. His fists already clenched, Cox throws a series of punches at Vess. Two appear to land. Then, two Dallas Police officers who arrived on the scene shortly before the kick shock Vess with a Taser."

The 2019 incident left Vess with a fractured orbital socket and sinus, as well as cracked teeth. According to his attorney, his face is now numb, and the right side of his body trembles. The incident reportedly worsened Vess' existing mental disability, which resulted from a previous traumatic brain injury.

In an interview with police at the hospital, Vess denied that he lit the fire or instigated the violence.

"He kicked me when I was down," Vess said.

After the officers called Vess' mother to let him talk to her, he told her, "I got my ass beat, Mom."

Watch below, and read the full story here.


Kyle Vess Sues Dallas Fire-Rescue Employee and City Over Excessive Force www.youtube.com

