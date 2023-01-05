Trump supporter Dan Bishop not 'out' if Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker

North Carolina Representative Dan Bishop, a longtime loyalist of former President Donald Trump, has walked back comments that he was going to be "out" if Minority Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy bounces back and gathers enough votes to become Majority Speaker of the House.

According to FOX News, speculation that Bishop would resign began during an interview with Roll Call that came out early Thursday morning where Bishop stated, "We're going to either see improvement up here the same way we made remarkable improvements in North Carolina in the state legislature, or I'm out."

That apparent threat to leave Congress was walked back by Bishop repeatedly, and he has vowed to stay in his current position regardless who the next Speaker of the House becomes. Bishop has followed up his repositioning with a series of appearances on conservative media outlets to confirm his commitment in being a member of Congress.

Bishop has garnered attention and headlines with his harsh anti-McCarthy stance and even stated that all of the anti-American and domestic threats have "gotten worse, not better," under McCarthy's leadership. He is expected to remain one of 20 Republicans who continue to vote against McCarthy.

