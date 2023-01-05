'Chaos in the chaos caucus': CNN's Jamie Gangel breaks down latest in spiraling GOP drama

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) lost three more votes in his bid for the Speakership on Thursday, and CNN reporter Jamie Gangel said that he may simply not have the votes no matter how many concessions he makes.

In particular, Gangel pointed to the fact that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) may not be able to deliver the votes for McCarthy that he thought he would be able to if McCarthy met all of his demands.

"Chip Roy... put out there that he had 10 votes with him," she said. "We're now at 14 [against McCarthy] so... he doesn't have it. There is chaos in the chaos caucus."

CNN's Kasie Hunt then noted that it's not even clear that a McCarthy alternative such as Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) would solve the GOP's problems, as its rebel members seem to thrive on creating chaos above everything else.

Host Jake Tapper chimed in to note that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said just yesterday that she would not accept anyone from the current Republican leadership team, which would rule out Scalise and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

"All of these people who have been worshiping at the altar of Donald Trump, none of them are MAGA enough!" he marveled.

