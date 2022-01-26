Dan Bongino tried to sneak around YouTube suspension -- and now he's been permanently banned

Trump-loving talk radio host Dan Bongino thought he'd found a way around his temporary suspension -- but now he's wound up getting totally banned after getting caught.

The Daily Beast reports that Bongino had previously been suspended by YouTube for falsely claiming masks do nothing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Despite that, he attempted to upload a new video onto the platform, which led YouTube to shut him down completely.

“We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a YouTube spokesperson tells The Daily Beast. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

Last year, Bongino spent time feuding with employer Cumulus Media over its vaccination mandate for employees, and even threatened to quit his show there.

So far he has not followed through on that threat, however, and last month he told the Washington Post he was in an "ongoing fight" with the company.

