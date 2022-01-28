Dan Bongino booted from yet another major platform for pushing 'demonstrably false' COVID-19 claims
Dan Bongino appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Trump-loving talk radio host Dan Bongino got permanently banned from YouTube earlier this week, and now he's found himself kicked off yet another major tech platform.

The Daily Beast reports that Bongino has now been booted off Google Ads for repeatedly spreading "demonstrably false" information about COVID-19, which is in violation of its terms of service.

"We have strict publisher policies in place that explicitly prohibit misleading and harmful content around the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrably false claims about our elections," a Google spokesperson explained. "When publishers persistently breach our policies, we stop serving Google ads on their sites."

Bongino had previously been temporarily suspended by YouTube for falsely claiming masks do nothing to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Despite that, he attempted to upload a new video onto the platform, which led YouTube to shut him down completely.

Last year, Bongino spent time feuding with employer Cumulus Media over its vaccination mandate for employees, and even threatened to quit his show there.

So far he has not followed through on that threat, however, and last month he told the Washington Post he was in an "ongoing fight" with the company.

