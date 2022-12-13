GOP's Dan Crenshaw profanely slams his party's 'crazy' candidate selection
Dan Crenshaw. Facebook campaign page

A new report from Politico shines a light on candidate quality problems that plagued Republicans throughout the 2022 midterm cycle and delivered results vastly below the expectations of a full-blown "red wave."

One Republican upset with candidate quality problems who was willing to go on the record was Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who profanely slammed his party's decisions in whom in chose to run for office.

“We lost races we easily should have won," he told the publication. "We elected two 25-year-olds to be our nominees. That’s batsh*t crazy... I’m sure they’re nice people, but they have two years work experience at most. So in a general election, people are like, ‘No, we’re not electing that.’”

Outgoing Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), who lost a race this year after the Illinois state legislature gerrymandered him out of his traditional district, in particular pointed the finger at QAnon-promoting candidate J.R. Majewski, who lost by double digits to Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), as the kind of nominee the party needs to avoid going forward.

"Marcy is tough to beat because she’s a great candidate, and she’s somebody who works hard," he explained. "But our candidate in that race was a fricking disaster."

