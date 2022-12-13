'A path to chaos': House GOP faces internal divisions over restoring arcane rule
As House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy tries to secure the votes needed to make him House Speaker, the House Republican Conference is still debating whether to resurrect a rule that would empower any member to bring up a vote to oust a speaker at any time, CNN reports.

McCarthy's supporters see the rule as a tool that could be used to prevent McCarthy from effectively governing.

"There’s a reason [the motion to vacate] already got debated. You can’t govern with a gun to your head and that is what they are asking for. It makes us highly unstable, and it lays out the potential too for Democrats to take advantage of this and create absolute chaos,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, told CNN. “There is a reason people are against it. You can scream the word accountability all you want … in the end it’s just a path to chaos, not stability, and we are going to have to be very united and very stable if we are going to govern properly."

When asked by CNN if he’s made any headway with members who are insisting on the rules change in order to give their support, McCarthy sad that he thinks he's been making progress and that "people are in a much better place and I think we’ll all find a place to get together on this.”

“I think as a conference, we continue to talk together, we look at all the rules. We’re going to have another rules forum tomorrow as well," McCarthy said.

The House will hold another rules meeting on Wednesday where they will debate the issue.

