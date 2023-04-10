Republican tries to make a stand against 'woke' beer — but fails spectacularly
Dan Crenshaw speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) tried to weigh in on the so-called "woke beer" debate after Bud Light announced a partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Houston Chronicle reported Crenshaw was triggered by seeing a trans woman holding a can of Bud Light in an Instagram post this weekend.

Crenshaw announced that he was going to throw out all the Bud Light in his fridge.

"Saw Bud Light's stupid ad campaign," Crenshaw rants in the video. "So guess what we're going to do? We're going to throw out every single Bud Light we've got in the fridge."

The video he took, however, showed his fridge filled with Karbach, Crush City IPA, Dos Equis and other cans.



"Who wants to tell him?" replied JayWolfe3802 on Instagram.

The comment comes from a user that clearly knows the Karbach in Crenshaw's fridge is owned by Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch Inbev, which Crenshaw was ranting about.

Dos Equis, the Mexican lager known for its "Most Interesting Man in the World" is owned by Heineken, which tends to give more money to Democrats during four of the last five elections, Open Secrets said.

"You really gotta use those research skills you use when gerrymandering on bud lights beers bud," replied someone named kirby_carlock. "If you are going to do cancel culture make sure you do it right snowflake."

"Hey snowflake, Anheuser Busch owns Karbach brewery," posted urbanhoustonian. "So you might want to throw all that out as well."

The Bud Light marking team explained that they're trying to shake the image that they're nothing more than a bunch of fratboy beer and appeal to a broader market.

"We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach," said Bud Light's vice president of marketing Alissa Heinerscheid.

