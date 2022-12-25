Dana Perino: Congress should 'tap the brakes' because Trump might still release his taxes
Fox News host Dana Perino urged Congress to "tap the brakes" on releasing former President Donald Trump's tax documents because he could release them during the next campaign cycle.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Perino explained why she opposed the release of Trump's tax information.

"It's like the filibuster, right?" Perino said. "That's always like the game of chicken. And this is unprecedented and I think that the committee was probably — Democrats overall were probably disappointed in the report that they got after they had Trump's tax returns and now they just want to release them to the public."

"Now, however, tax returns can be released," she continued. "The people running for office have usually. I understand that was a breaking of norms. But this would also be a breaking of norms. And I don't know if you're going to have future presidents who refuse to release their taxes. So in a way, I think they should tap the brakes, slow their roll and allow for the next presidential campaign to happen, and then if the Congress thinks there has to be some requirement, then they can try to pass a law that does that."

