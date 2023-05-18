‘Dangerous rhetoric’: Gavin Newsom slams Marjorie Taylor Greene over comments that followed tense exchange
Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after touring the vaccination clinic at City College of San Francisco on April 6, 2021, in San Francisco. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday assailed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over what he described as “dangerous rhetoric” in comments that followed her tense exchange with a congressional colleague the previous day.

Greene and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) engaged in a frenzied argument on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, video of which has since circulated widely on social media.

The exchange followed House Republicans winning a largely party-line vote (221-204) to refer a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to the House ethics committee, effectively sidestepping a Democratic-led effort to expel the embattled congressman.

At the end of the video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is shown whisking Bowman away and telling him “she ain’t worth it bro.”

Greene on Thursday addressed the exchange, accusing Bowman of acting aggressively and making her feel “threatened."

She alleged that Bowman “shoved” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) recently in a separate exchange.

“His physical mannerisms are aggressive,” she said.

“I felt threatened by him.”

Newsom called the far-right congresswoman’s comments “dangerous.”

“This is the kind of dangerous rhetoric that led to Emmett Till's death,” the California governor tweeted.

“Everyone should call this out for what it is: blatant racism.”

