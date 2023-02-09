Proud Boy known as 'Milkshake' pleads guilty to charges related to Capitol riot

According to a press release from the Justice Department, a Florida man and self-identified Proud Boy pleaded guilty this Thursday to charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.
From the DOJ: "According to court documents, publicly available footage depicts Scott in a black ballistic vest and ski goggles on the lower west terrace of the Capitol, at the front of a large crowd that was yelling at U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers defending a staircase leading to the upper west terrace of the Building. Scott can be seen pushing two USCP officers backward, up the steps. He appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location. Following Scott’s assault, members of the crowd behind him surged through the gap in the police line created by his conduct, and ultimately committed the first breach of the U.S. Capitol Building that day."
According to a 2021 report from The Washington Post, Scott was nicknamed "Milkshake" and was admonished by his fellow Proud Boys for yelling, "Let's take the fucking capitol" in a livestream.
On Jan. 6, Scott wore a blue “GOD, Guns & Trump” cap, yellow-tinted goggles and olive-green jacket.
Prosecutors say as many as 60 members of the Proud Boys were involved in the riot that day.
