'Chutzpah on top of audacity on top of delusion': Nicolle Wallace slams Jordan's weaponization committee

Nicolle Wallace started her Thursday show addressing the House "weaponization subcommittee" that claims to be investigating what they believe is the Justice Department's war against conservatives.

In the first hearing, two members of the U.S. Senate spoke as did former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has left the Democratic Party.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) called it a "clown show" that welcomed apologists of Vladimir Putin who refused to even answer questions from Democrats.

"This subcommittee feels like chutzpah on top of audacity on top of delusion," Wallace called it.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) agreed with the assessment.

"We began with a rousing presentation from two old guys who apparently wanted to vent every grievance real and imagined they've experienced over the last 20 to 30 years," the congressman mocked. "And that really set the tone and the -- you know, part of this is also historical [event]. The notion that the FBI is filled with a bunch of lefties who want to go after conservatives in America and right-wing elements in America, boy, that would be news to the FBI. That would be a new historical trend entirely, because the history of any kind of use of the FBI is the other way around, right?"

He pointed to the history of the FBI showing the director's attack on anti-war protesters, civil rights activists, and allies of Richard Nixon.

"I believe the Democratic strategy is a fairly straightforward one -- tell the truth, and, you know, fill your testimony and your responses and your question lines, with the facts. And, you know, repeat, repeat, rinse and repeat," he said. "Make sure there's a narrative and truthful and fact-based, unlike what my friends on the other side of the aisle are trying to peddle."

He went on to say that things aren't going well for the GOP, calling out the "train wreck" in the oversight committee that established the opposite of what they were seeking.

McCaskill pointed to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who is fighting cancer while standing up to Republicans on the committee. He alleged that it was Republicans using the committee to weaponize government and that they were doing it against their own people.

"He is the man for the moment. calling out the most audacious and dangerous elements of this version of the GOP," Wallace complimented. "But I thought of the list of names, I mean, they turned on Cassidy Hutchinson who was a trusted West Wing adviser until the final hours of the Trump presidency. Gen. Mark Milley, when he testified before congress still in his job once President Biden was elected, was smeared viciously by Trump and his media allies. Mark Esper, Gen. John Kelly, the list goes on and on of the people who follow into that last category of sycophantic Trump cabinet appointees and lifelong Republicans who break from the habits of lying and lawlessness."

McCaskill agreed, noting that if Republicans are trying to entertain Americans, Grassley, Johnson and Gabbard aren't the people you want. The strength of the committee will come from Democrats willing to speak truth to the GOP, she said.

