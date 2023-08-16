Raskin calls for former Washington Commanders owner to be referred to DOJ for lying to Congress
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has sent a letter to the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, asking for the former owner of the Washington Commanders to be referred to the Department of Justice, The Washington Post reported.

According to Raskin, Daniel Snyder lied to Congress during his July 2022 deposition.

Snyder testified in regards to misconduct allegations made by former Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston, who alleged that Snyder touched her leg without her permission during a business-related dinner and later tried to get her into his car. Snyder denied the allegation, saying he had no recollection of the evening in question.

“Mr. Snyder’s statements under oath to this Committee, claiming Ms. Johnston’s allegations ‘didn’t happen’ and were ‘not true,’ as well as his assertion that ‘the whole claim is not true,’ are inconsistent with the findings of Ms. White’s investigation,” Raskin wrote in the letter to Rep. James Comer (R-KY), referring to an NFL investigation conducted by attorney Mary Jo White.

“Mr. Snyder’s testimony to the Committee suggests a deliberate effort to provide false testimony in an effort to obstruct a Congressional investigation," Raskin continued. "These false statements are particularly troubling given that they appear to be part of a pattern of obstruction and misrepresentation that included Mr. Snyder’s efforts to smear Mr. [Jason] Friedman and his characterization of Ms. Johnston’s account as ‘outright lies,’ as well as his efforts to interfere with a prior investigation conducted by Beth Wilkinson.”

Friedman is the former Commanders ticketing and sales executive who made financial allegations, the Post reported.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

