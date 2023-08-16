Mark Meadows offered cash from Trump campaign to investigator auditing Georgia's mail-in ballots: indictment
Mark Meadows. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Mark Meadows is accused of offering financial assistance to state investigators doing signature matching if they moved faster as to finish by Jan. 6, the indictment reads.

Legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne observed the little-known detail on page 45 in the the Fulton County indictment relating to attempts to overturn that 2020 election that was released late Monday.

Signature-matching involved looking at absentee ballots – which need to have signatures on their envelopes – in an effort to see if any had been improperly filled out.

"On or about the 27th day of December 2020, Mark Randall Meadows sent a text message to Office of the Georgia Secretary of State Chief Investigator Frances Watson that stated in part, "Is there a way to speed up Fulton county (sic) signature verification in order to have results before Jan. 6 if the trump (sic) campaign assist (sic) financially."

The conclusion in the indictment says, "This was an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy."

Meadows has been indicted along with 18 other people, including his former boss, Donald Trump. Since leaving the White House, Meadows has been running a far-right "think tank" on Capitol Hill that has been buying up real estate to create a kind of conservative "campus," the Washington Post reported.

Fearful that Meadows had flipped on Trump, allies of the former president's have been using a rat emoji when referring to him in text messages.

See the excerpt of the indictment below or at the link here.

