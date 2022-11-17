California cop accused of racist texts and questionable arrest orders

A California police sergeant was placed on administrative leave over racist text messages and questionable on-duty activity.
Berkeley city officials announced they would hire an external investigator to to examine a complaint filed last week against Sgt. Darren Kacalek, a 20-year veteran of the police force, by former officer Corey Shedoudy, who sent an email to the city that included a number of allegations supported by screenshots of the texts, reported KPIX-TV.
In one message Kacalek, a supervisor for the city's downtown task force/bike unit, appears to repost a message from someone selling their "white privilege card," and he jokes that he would accept an even trade for a "race card."
Shedoudy's email claims that Kacelek, who stepped down this week as the department's police union president, ordered the bike unit to make 100 arrests per month, which he said was more than the rest of the police department combined.
"We were ordered to do so using questionable legal tactics that included stop and frisk, probation searches with no reasonable suspicion of a crime, and a very loose interpretation of stay-away orders from UC Berkeley," Shedoudy said.
The allegations delayed the permanent hiring of interim police chief Jennifer Louis, who claims she had no knowledge or oversight of the allegations of Kacalek, but Nathan Mizell, vice chair of the city's police accountability board, maintains that the suspended officer sent her inappropriate messages when she was a police captain and she did nothing about them.
"I was the Captain in charge of the Operations Division until January 2018, which was before any of the incidents in this subunit allegedly occurred," Louis said. "I was appointed as Interim Chief in March 2021, after these alleged incidents occurred."
"[The allegations are] extremely concerning," she added, "and they deserve to be investigated thoroughly."
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) pleaded with reporters not to ask questions about Jan. 6 while announcing an investigation into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Just days after the 2022 midterm elections, House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary Committees held a joint press conference to announce their investigations.
At one point, reporters asked if the investigations would include the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is expected to be the House Judiciary Committee chairman but would not give a straight answer.
"Do you think the Jan. 6 insurrectionists have been wrongly imprisoned?" the reporter wondered.
"I didn't say anything!" Jordan exclaimed. "All I said is we're going to look at the politics of the Justice Department based on the fact that we have had 14 different — actually more than 14 now — whistleblowers come talk to us."
"If we could keep it about Hunter Biden," Comer pleaded. "This is kind of a big deal we think. If we can keep it about Hunter Biden that would be great."
Another reporter pressed about the future of the Jan. 6 Committee.
Comer seemed exasperated.
"I think that's a question for Kevin McCarthy," he said.
Imagine an old-growth forest in the fading light of a summer evening. As the last of the sun’s rays disappear beneath the horizon, a tiny flash catches your eye.
You turn around, hold your breath; it blinks again, hovering 2 feet above the leaf litter. Across the dusky glade, a fleeting response. Then another one, and another, and within minutes flickering fireflies spread all over the quiet woods.
At first they seem disorganized. But soon a few coordinated pairs appear, little tandems flashing on the same tempo twice a second. Pairs coalesce into triads, quintuplets, and suddenly the entire forest is pulsating with a common, glittering beat. The swarm has reached synchrony.
Fireflies at Congaree National Park flash in unison. Video by Mac Stone
Synchrony is ubiquitous throughout the universe, from electron clouds to biological cycles and planetary orbits. But synchrony is a complex concept with many ramifications. It encompasses various shapes and forms, usually revealed by mathematics and later explored in nature.
Take the firefly swarm. Wait a little longer and among the illuminated chorus, something else appears: Some discordant flashers secede and continue off-beat. They blink at the same pace but keep a resolute delay with their conformist peers. Could this be evidence of a phenomenon predicted by mathematical equations but never seen in nature before?
Synchrony, with a twist
Twenty years ago, while digging deeper into the equations that form the framework of synchrony, physicists Dorjsuren Battogtokh and Yoshiki Kuramoto noticed something peculiar. Under specific circumstances, their mathematical solutions would describe an ambivalent ensemble, showing widespread synchrony interspersed with some erratic, free-floating constituents.
Their model relied on a collection of abstract clocks, called oscillators, that have a tendency to align with their neighbors. The nonuniform state was surprising, because the equations assumed all oscillators were perfectly identical and similarly connected to others.
Spontaneous breaking of underlying symmetry is something that typically bothers physicists. We cherish the idea that some order in the fabric of a system should translate into similar order in its large-scale dynamics. If oscillators are indistinguishable, they should either all get in sync, or all remain chaotic – not show differentiated behaviors.
It piqued the curiosity of many, including mathematicians Daniel Abrams and Steven Strogatz, who named the phenomenon “chimera.” In Greek mythology, the Chimera was a hybrid monster made of parts of incongruous animals – so a fitting name for a hodgepodge of mismatched clusters of oscillators.
At first, chimeras were rare in mathematical models, requiring a very specific set of parameters to materialize. Over time, learning where to scout, theorists began to uncover them in many variations of these models, dubbing them “breathing,” “twisted,” “multiheaded” and other eerie epithets. Still, it remained mysterious whether these theoretical chimeras were also possible in the physical world – or merely a mathematical myth.
A decade later, a few ingenious experiments set up in physics laboratories yielded the elusive chimeras. They involved finely tuned networks of interactions between sophisticated oscillators. While proving that engineering the coexistence of coherence and incoherence was a delicate, but possible, venture, they left the deeper question unanswered: Could mathematical chimeras also exist within the natural world?
It turned out it would take a tiny luminescent insect to shed light on them.
The underside of a male Photuris frontalis firefly, its light-producing organ in the rear.
As a postdoc in the Peleg Lab at the University of Colorado, I work on deciphering the inner workings of firefly swarms. Our approach builds on the foundations of a little-known niche within modern physics: animal collective behavior. Simply put, the overarching objective is to reveal and characterize spontaneous, unsupervised large-scale patterns in the dynamics of groups of animals. We then investigate how these self-organized patterns emerge from individual interactions.
Advised by knowledgeable firefly experts, my colleagues and I drove across the country to Congaree National Park in South Carolina to chase Photuris frontalis, one of few North American species known to synchronize. We set up our cameras in a small forest clearing among the loblolly pines. Soon after the first flickers poked through the twilight, we observed a very rhythmic, precise synchrony, apparently as clean as predicted by equations.
This was an enchanting experience, yet one that left me reflective. I worried that this display was too orderly to let us infer anything from it. Physicists learn about things by looking at their natural fluctuations. Here, there seemed to be little variability to investigate.
In an asynchronous group, individual flashes spread randomly over time. In a synchronous group, flashes cluster around specific instants. In a chimera state, a smaller group blinks to its own beat, keeping a delay from the synchronized main group. It shows up as smaller peaks between the main spikes.
Raphael Sarfati
Synchrony manifests itself in the data in the form of sharp spikes in the graph of the number of flashes over time. These peaks indicate that most flashes occur at the same instant. When they don’t, the trace looks irregular, like scribbles. In our plots, I first saw nothing but the flawless comblike pattern of impeccable synchrony.
It turned out the chimera was hiding in plain sight, but I had to roam further along the data to encounter it. There, in between the spikes of the light chorus, some shorter peaks indicated smaller factions in sync among themselves but not with the main group. I called them “characters.” Together with the synchronized chorus, these incongruous characters make up the chimera.
Like in the ancient Greek theater, the chorus sets the background while characters create the action. The two groups are intertwined, roaming the same stage, as we revealed from the three-dimensional reconstruction of the swarm. Despite the split in their rhythm, their spatial dynamics appear indistinguishable. Characters don’t seem to congregate or follow one another.
This unexpectedly intermingled self-organization raises even more questions. Do characters among the swarm consciously decide to break away, maybe to signal their emancipation? Or do they spontaneously find themselves trapped off-beat? Can mathematical insights enlighten the social dynamics at play among luminous beetles?
Congress has been working for years to obtain Donald Trump's tax information, but he has been blocking the effort at every turn in court. In a recent victory for Democrats, the Court of Appeals ruled that the law gives the House Ways and Means Committee the right to see the files. Trump then took it to the Supreme Court, which starts another delay clock.
While some of those files have been obtained by the House since their effort began in July 2019, they haven't obtained all of them. It was then renewed in Dec. 2021. Trump has been trying to run out the clock, hoping that the Republicans would take over and the probe would end.
Wednesday evening, Republicans won the last seat that they needed to take over the House. According to CNBC, they're moving back to protecting Donald Trump, as he looks to run for president for the third time.
The three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith (R-MO), Vern Buchanan (R-MI) and Adrian Smith (R-NE) all confirmed they would end the fight to protect the former president.
The lame-duck session for Congress is moving forward, but the Supreme Court approved a last-minute stay to hold off handing over the taxes until a decision could be made on whether to force the documents to be handed over. The Court could decide to lift the stay at any moment or to extend it. If they lif it, the Treasury Department could hand over the returns in the final weeks of Congress, before the GOP takes over.
Buchanan, the current No. 2 on the committee said in a statement that he would drop the request.
“Washington should not be in the business of using the IRS as a political tool,” he told CNBC.“This would establish a dangerous precedent that would make it easier for Congress to target average Americans."
Ironically, his statement comes after a New York Times report revealing Trump used the IRS as a political tool to go after his enemies. The New York Times revealed this summer that two of Trump's foes, James Comey and Andrew McCabe, were targeted by the IRS with the most invasive audit available. Both turned up nothing untoward.
This weekend, former Trump chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, confirmed to the Times that there were many requests by Trump to use the power of the IRS and the Justice Department to go after his political adversaries. He named not only Comey and McCabe but also Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, John Brennan, Hillary Clinton and Jeff Bezos.
Earlier this week, the House Reform and Oversight Committee filed a request by the National Archives for information regarding some details about Trump's White House that coincided with expensive stays in his DC hotel. According to documents obtained by the committee from the hotel, Trump scored over $750,000 from foreign officials and their lobbyists at a time they were doing diplomacy and negotiations with the White House.