‘Communist Voodoo science’: David Depape reportedly maintained bizarre blog that posted conspiracy rants
(Angela Weiss/AFP)

The man arrested in connection with the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's San Francisco home has been identified as 42-year-old David Depape, who reportedly used a hammer as a weapon in the attack.

According to reports, Depape was a frequent poster of conspiracy theory-related memes, as well as other content that dealt with vaccine denial, 9/11 trutherism, and false claims about COVID-19 and the 2020 election.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he blogged about "the ruling class" and claimed the "elites/ruling class never censor themselves." The posts were made in a WordPress blog he apparently was active on up to August 28.

The blog contains conspiracy theories about "elites" — including government officials, tech companies and media outlets -- who he accuses of censorship.

RELATED: Paul Pelosi attack and Jan. 6 are connected ‘by a very dark and very dangerous undertone’: CNN’s Dana Bash

As The Chronicle points out, some posts included headlines as "Communist Voodoo science" and "Feminist gets owned."

According to CNN, an acquaintance of Depape's said that he seemed “out of touch with reality.”

"Two of Depape’s relatives told CNN that Depape is estranged from his family, and confirmed that the Facebook account – which was taken down by the social media company on Friday – belonged to him," CNN's report stated.

Read more here.

