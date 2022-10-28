David Depape identified as suspect in brutal attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

A suspect has been identified in the brutal attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home.
An assailant identified as David Depape broke into the couple's home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing blunt-force trauma to his head and body, and the House speaker's husband reportedly underwent brain surgery.
The 42-year-old Depape, of Berkeley, has previously made news for taking part in nude anti-war protests in the Castro neighborhood.
\u201cMy sources also name the suspect in this morning's hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. \n\nHe would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. \n\nThings appear set to be bizarre for a while.\u201d— Joe Eskenazi (@Joe Eskenazi) 1666975677
The attacker tried to tie up Pelosi until his wife returned home and was asking "where is Nancy," and he allegedly told police he was waiting for the House speaker when they arrived.
Depape expressed extremist right-wing views on social media, including conspiracy theories about Covid-19, a law enforcement official told the Wall Street Journal.
A CNN analysis of his Facebook page also found meme and conspiracy theories he posted about the 2020 election and Jan. 6 insurrection, and two of his relatives said Depape was estranged from his family.
Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack with her protective security detail.