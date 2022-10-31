David DePape 'had a list of people he wanted to target' in addition to Pelosi: police

The man suspected of hospitalizing Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after attacking him with a hammer may have been looking to conduct violent assaults on other political figures.

CBS News reports that law enforcement officials have confirmed that Pelosi attack suspect David DePape "had a list of people he wanted to target" in addition to the Democratic Speaker of the House.

While these officials did not go so far as to call it a "hit list," they do tell CBS that DePape "may have been planning to target others."



San Francisco Police say that DePape on early Friday morning broke into the Pelosis' house and demanded to know the location of Nancy Pelosi, who was not home at the time of the break-in.

It was then that DePape apparently began attacking Paul Pelosi, who reportedly had to undergo brain surgery as a result of injuries suffered during the assault.

"DePape is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday," CBS News adds. "Sources told CBS News that prosecutors are taking their time filing federal charges because DePape is in custody and no longer a threat."